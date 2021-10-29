Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $48.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,426. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.34 and a one year high of $82.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.