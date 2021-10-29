Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,349 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,083.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.03. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

