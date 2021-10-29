Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 10,680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.63. The stock had a trading volume of 97,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a PE ratio of 277.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

