Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.