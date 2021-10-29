Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading Down 0.6%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.82. 211,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 146,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.