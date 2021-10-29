Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.
NASDAQ AMPL opened at $73.07 on Monday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $73.61.
About Amplitude
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.