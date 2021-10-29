Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $73.07 on Monday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $73.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

