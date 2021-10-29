Amundi Acquires New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,067,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.41% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX opened at $222.96 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.51 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

