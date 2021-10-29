Amundi Buys New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Amundi bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,120,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,135,000. Amundi owned about 0.35% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.