Amundi Invests $73.72 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Amundi acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,722,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $506.64 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $517.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $18,604,644 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

