Amundi Invests $75.64 Million in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 737,534 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

NYSE BMO opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

