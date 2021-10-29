Amundi Makes New $82.37 Million Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,601,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,803,373 shares of company stock worth $1,256,891,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -845.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

