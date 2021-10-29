Amundi Purchases New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $532.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $281.02 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.82 and its 200-day moving average is $526.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.