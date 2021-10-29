Analysts Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report $408.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.50 million and the highest is $408.80 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 227,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,083. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

