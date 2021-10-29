Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.28.

NYSE:AEM traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,201. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after acquiring an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

