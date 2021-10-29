Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 219,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

