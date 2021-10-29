Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.23. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

