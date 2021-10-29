Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce $615.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $613.00 million. Guess? posted sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 654,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,140. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

