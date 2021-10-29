Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce sales of $250.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.96 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

NYSE PAYC opened at $537.32 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $546.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.28, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after acquiring an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.