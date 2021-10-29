Analysts Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to announce $103.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.30 million to $104.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $406.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,536 shares of company stock valued at $72,129,599. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,905. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.23. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

