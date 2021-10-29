Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to report sales of $17.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

