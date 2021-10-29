Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,065,861. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

