Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 531,339 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

