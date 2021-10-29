Analysts Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,769. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

