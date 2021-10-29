Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post sales of $77.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.60 million and the lowest is $73.59 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $77.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $319.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.

CLI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,215,000 after buying an additional 50,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 893,139 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 630,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after buying an additional 231,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

