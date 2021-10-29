Analysts Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) will post sales of $77.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.60 million and the lowest is $73.59 million. Mack-Cali Realty posted sales of $77.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full year sales of $319.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.21 million to $320.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.43 million, with estimates ranging from $292.64 million to $352.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mack-Cali Realty.
CLI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of CLI opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.
About Mack-Cali Realty
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
