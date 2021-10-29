Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,255. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $27,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

