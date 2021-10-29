Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Pan American Silver reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

