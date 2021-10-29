Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post sales of $60.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.69 million and the highest is $60.90 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $237.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,809 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $3,301,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 7,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,321. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

