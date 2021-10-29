Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trex posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 62,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,545. Trex has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

