Analysts Set Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Target Price at $18.21

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 89,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

