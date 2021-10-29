Analysts Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $26.00

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after buying an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,360.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

