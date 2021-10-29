Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $140.43

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.38.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

DVA traded down $9.71 on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

