Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $140.43

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.38.
Several brokerages have commented on DVA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
DVA traded down $9.71 on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.
In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
