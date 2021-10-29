Analysts Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) PT at $82.57

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.57.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ELS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. 3,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after purchasing an additional 208,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

