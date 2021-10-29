Analysts Set Expectations for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS QNNTF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Quantum Genomics SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension; and in Phase IIb clinical trial for heart failure.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.