Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Price Target at $15.60

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 25,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

