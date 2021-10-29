Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $20.21

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. 9,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,888. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 3.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Village Farms International by 259.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Village Farms International by 38.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

