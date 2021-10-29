AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.82 million, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

