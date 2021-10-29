Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.25 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00004804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $397.59 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00628150 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,228,006 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.