Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,740,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,260 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

CM stock opened at $122.01 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

