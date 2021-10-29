Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of JOYY worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.