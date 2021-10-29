Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.78 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

