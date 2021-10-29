Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $496.61 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $555.73.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

