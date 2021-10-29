Andra AP fonden Sells 16,000 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

