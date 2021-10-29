Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

BUD stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The company had a trading volume of 297,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

