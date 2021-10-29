Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

AR opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antero Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Antero Resources worth $40,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

