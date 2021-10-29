Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ANTM traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $435.13. The company had a trading volume of 844,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,351. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.95.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

