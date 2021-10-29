Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $475.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Argus from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $433.36 on Monday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.