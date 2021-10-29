AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $323.98 and last traded at $322.80, with a volume of 27456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.08.

The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

