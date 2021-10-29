Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s 3rd Largest Position

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 643,356 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Apple were worth $383,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of AAPL traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. 2,525,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,193,359. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

