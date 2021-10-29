Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.99. 4,972,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,193,359. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

