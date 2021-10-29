Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

AIT stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,311. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

